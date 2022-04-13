GOV'T TO DOUBLE AIDS TO UKRAINE News Today 입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of National Defense decided to double the size of non-combat aids to Ukraine. A military official said that Korea had sent over bulletproof vests, helmets, combat rations, and medical supplies worth one billion won last month at Ukraine’s request, and decided to send twice as much assistance this time. The Ministry plans to transport the supplies via regular flights to Europe next week and is currently talking with the Ukrainian counterpart about a detailed timetable.

The Ministry of National Defense decided to double the size of non-combat aids to Ukraine. A military official said that Korea had sent over bulletproof vests, helmets, combat rations, and medical supplies worth one billion won last month at Ukraine’s request, and decided to send twice as much assistance this time. The Ministry plans to transport the supplies via regular flights to Europe next week and is currently talking with the Ukrainian counterpart about a detailed timetable.