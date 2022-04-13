DETECTION OF FIRST XL VARIANT CASE News Today 입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With the COVID-19 outbreak on the decline, discussions on returning to normal life are picking up speed. Meanwhile XL, a subvariant of the omicron COVID-19 strain, has been detected in the country for the first time. Suspected cases of COVID-19 reinfection have also surpassed 20,000 while authorities say the figure can further rise.



[Pkg]



A 6-year-old that tested positive for COVID-19 last December began coughing again after 3 months. The child is found to be reinfected with the virus.



[Soundbite] (Father of Child Reinfected with COVID-19) : "I thought immunity had developed and so the reinfection was a surprise. It was tough to go through isolation again."



Such cases are believed to number some 26-thousand in the country, accounting for 0.284% of all confirmed cases. The percentage is lower than other countries such as 10% in the UK and 3.1% in France. But officials say Korea must remain on alert due to its huge omicron caseload.



[Soundbite] Park Young-joon(Central Disease Control HQs) : "First-time infections surged during the Omicron wave, the effects of which are expected to emerge at least after 45 days. This can spike reinfections down the road."



A recombinant variant of omicron known as XL has also been detected domestically for the first time. XL is a recombinant of omicron and stealth omicron. It’s not believed to be much different from the existing omicron in terms of transmissibility and severity. However authorities are not lowering their guard. Meanwhile COVID-19 deaths recorded 184 on Wednesday, remaining in the 100 level for two straight days. At this pace, authorities predict returning to normal life can become a reality by June or July including lifting of mask mandates. Health minister nominee Chung Ho-young also said the public’s pandemic fatigue will be considered in devising quarantine policies.



[Soundbite] Chung Ho-young(Nominee for Health and Welfare Minister) : "The public fatigue and patience is reaching a limit. However policy making must also consider the worst case scenarios."



Meanwhile the government on Wednesday announced fourth shots for seniors noting that people 60 and older account for more than 20% of new infections and the majority of critically ill cases and deaths are senior citizens.

DETECTION OF FIRST XL VARIANT CASE

입력 2022-04-13 14:55:58 수정 2022-04-13 16:46:54 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the COVID-19 outbreak on the decline, discussions on returning to normal life are picking up speed. Meanwhile XL, a subvariant of the omicron COVID-19 strain, has been detected in the country for the first time. Suspected cases of COVID-19 reinfection have also surpassed 20,000 while authorities say the figure can further rise.



[Pkg]



A 6-year-old that tested positive for COVID-19 last December began coughing again after 3 months. The child is found to be reinfected with the virus.



[Soundbite] (Father of Child Reinfected with COVID-19) : "I thought immunity had developed and so the reinfection was a surprise. It was tough to go through isolation again."



Such cases are believed to number some 26-thousand in the country, accounting for 0.284% of all confirmed cases. The percentage is lower than other countries such as 10% in the UK and 3.1% in France. But officials say Korea must remain on alert due to its huge omicron caseload.



[Soundbite] Park Young-joon(Central Disease Control HQs) : "First-time infections surged during the Omicron wave, the effects of which are expected to emerge at least after 45 days. This can spike reinfections down the road."



A recombinant variant of omicron known as XL has also been detected domestically for the first time. XL is a recombinant of omicron and stealth omicron. It’s not believed to be much different from the existing omicron in terms of transmissibility and severity. However authorities are not lowering their guard. Meanwhile COVID-19 deaths recorded 184 on Wednesday, remaining in the 100 level for two straight days. At this pace, authorities predict returning to normal life can become a reality by June or July including lifting of mask mandates. Health minister nominee Chung Ho-young also said the public’s pandemic fatigue will be considered in devising quarantine policies.



[Soundbite] Chung Ho-young(Nominee for Health and Welfare Minister) : "The public fatigue and patience is reaching a limit. However policy making must also consider the worst case scenarios."



Meanwhile the government on Wednesday announced fourth shots for seniors noting that people 60 and older account for more than 20% of new infections and the majority of critically ill cases and deaths are senior citizens.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

