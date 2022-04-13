FATAL ACCIDENT OF FREE SOLO CLIMBER News Today 입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The sport of free solo is a form of rock climbing that uses just your bare hands with no safety gear. It is incredibly dangerous and therefore controversial. Three days ago, a free solo climber in Korea fell to his death at Surisan Mountain in Gunpo.



[Pkg]



A rock formation at Surisan Mountain situated 20 meters above ground. In the morning of April 10, a 48 year old man fell from a 10 meter altitude. He was scaling the rocks with no safety gear. He was rushed to the hospital on a helicopter but passed away.



[Soundbite] (Fellow Climber) : "He was a passionate climber and I knew him well. It’s so sad. This should not have happened."



The man was a free solo climber who scales rocky mountains by himself with no ropes, helmet or safety gear. Free solo became widely known after a documentary film with that title won an Academy award in 2019. But the sport remains controversial due to its extreme danger. But others believe it should be respected especially for professionals who have undergone training.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-gi(Former Prof., Korea Alpine Federation Education Institute) : "Those who like barehanded climbing highly value Free Solo but ordinary climbers don’t agree. It’s just too dangerous."



The police suspect the man missed his step and fell, while climbing down Maebawi or Hawk Rock of Surisan Mountain. To pay respects, fellow climbers are posting condolence messages on the victim’s YouTube channel.

FATAL ACCIDENT OF FREE SOLO CLIMBER

입력 2022-04-13 14:55:59 수정 2022-04-13 16:46:54 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The sport of free solo is a form of rock climbing that uses just your bare hands with no safety gear. It is incredibly dangerous and therefore controversial. Three days ago, a free solo climber in Korea fell to his death at Surisan Mountain in Gunpo.



[Pkg]



A rock formation at Surisan Mountain situated 20 meters above ground. In the morning of April 10, a 48 year old man fell from a 10 meter altitude. He was scaling the rocks with no safety gear. He was rushed to the hospital on a helicopter but passed away.



[Soundbite] (Fellow Climber) : "He was a passionate climber and I knew him well. It’s so sad. This should not have happened."



The man was a free solo climber who scales rocky mountains by himself with no ropes, helmet or safety gear. Free solo became widely known after a documentary film with that title won an Academy award in 2019. But the sport remains controversial due to its extreme danger. But others believe it should be respected especially for professionals who have undergone training.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-gi(Former Prof., Korea Alpine Federation Education Institute) : "Those who like barehanded climbing highly value Free Solo but ordinary climbers don’t agree. It’s just too dangerous."



The police suspect the man missed his step and fell, while climbing down Maebawi or Hawk Rock of Surisan Mountain. To pay respects, fellow climbers are posting condolence messages on the victim’s YouTube channel.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

