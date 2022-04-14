CLASHES OVER PROSECUTOR'S RIGHTS News Today 입력 2022.04.14 (15:02) 수정 2022.04.14 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Prosecutors’ Office is roiling over the ruling Democratic Party’s attempt to take away the investigative rights of prosecutors. Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo asked to meet with the president while a ranking prosecutor, who has been denouncing the prosecutorial leadership, handed in his resignation.



[Pkg]



Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo had stern words for the Democratic Party. Unlike in the past when he simply said the DP’s bill to strip prosecutors’ investigative rights is regretful, he protested strongly, saying that it is unconstitutional and runs contrary to justice and commonsense.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General(Apr. 13)) : "If the bill is passed, criminals will rejoice whereas victims and the people will have nowhere to appeal to."



When asked if he would step down from his post, Kim said that stopping the DP’s plan comes first and that he is more than willing to resign if the bill actually passes. Until then, he vowed to devise countermeasures for each stage and presented a meeting with the president as his first card.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General(Apr. 13)) : "I asked to meet with the president to discuss the DP’s bill to completely strip prosecutors of investigative powers."



It appears the top prosecutor will try to persuade the president to exercise his veto. The Prosecutors’ Office was in turmoil all day. A senior prosecutor who has been criticizing the DP’s attempt to deprive the prosecutors of their investigative rights and the prosecutorial leadership’s responses said that he would step down. The office message board was inundated with comments trying to dissuade him. One even suggested a meeting of low-level prosecutors. Meanwhile, police had their own opinions since the law enforcement agency stands to undergo enormous changes once the bill is passed. Some officers criticized the prosecutors’ collective actions while others were concerned about worsening manpower shortage.

CLASHES OVER PROSECUTOR'S RIGHTS

입력 2022-04-14 15:02:53 수정 2022-04-14 16:46:41 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Prosecutors’ Office is roiling over the ruling Democratic Party’s attempt to take away the investigative rights of prosecutors. Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo asked to meet with the president while a ranking prosecutor, who has been denouncing the prosecutorial leadership, handed in his resignation.



[Pkg]



Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo had stern words for the Democratic Party. Unlike in the past when he simply said the DP’s bill to strip prosecutors’ investigative rights is regretful, he protested strongly, saying that it is unconstitutional and runs contrary to justice and commonsense.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General(Apr. 13)) : "If the bill is passed, criminals will rejoice whereas victims and the people will have nowhere to appeal to."



When asked if he would step down from his post, Kim said that stopping the DP’s plan comes first and that he is more than willing to resign if the bill actually passes. Until then, he vowed to devise countermeasures for each stage and presented a meeting with the president as his first card.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General(Apr. 13)) : "I asked to meet with the president to discuss the DP’s bill to completely strip prosecutors of investigative powers."



It appears the top prosecutor will try to persuade the president to exercise his veto. The Prosecutors’ Office was in turmoil all day. A senior prosecutor who has been criticizing the DP’s attempt to deprive the prosecutors of their investigative rights and the prosecutorial leadership’s responses said that he would step down. The office message board was inundated with comments trying to dissuade him. One even suggested a meeting of low-level prosecutors. Meanwhile, police had their own opinions since the law enforcement agency stands to undergo enormous changes once the bill is passed. Some officers criticized the prosecutors’ collective actions while others were concerned about worsening manpower shortage.