[Anchor Lead]



Domestic airline companies will increase the operations of international flights in line with the Transportation Ministry’s plan to gradually return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Jeju Air will operate 174 flights on 14 international routes. Air Seoul will resume flights linking Incheon with Vietnam’s Da Nang and Nha Trang. T’Way Air will fly between Incheon and South East Asian cities like Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang and Singapore. Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will also expand flights to Los Angeles, Paris, London and Frankfurt.

An association of women’s organizations is urging President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to withdraw his plan to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. They also asked Yoon and the incoming government to introduce stronger gender equality policies, noting the nation’s large gender pay gap as well as gender discrimination in employment and sexual assault cases. In particular, the association criticized the president-elect for including only one female nominee in his picks for eight ministerial posts.

Hyundai Motor Group says its electric IONIQ 5 has won three prestigious titles in the 2022 World Awards, including the top honor “The World Car of the Year.” A jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries cast secret ballots to select winners of the annual World Car Awards, which is based in Toronto and was launched in 2004. The jury made the decision in recognition of the IONIQ 5’s future-oriented design and flexible interior space planning.

