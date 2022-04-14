DEPRESSION AMONG STUDENTS AMID PANDEMIC News Today 입력 2022.04.14 (15:02) 수정 2022.04.14 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As the pandemic drags on longer than expected, school-age students cannot attend school or meet with their peers. This has caused depression and anxiety as well as stress from studying in a significant number of students.



[Pkg]



With less time spent outside of their homes, school-age children are experiencing depression and anxiety.



[Soundbite] (High School Senior) : "It was stifling to be at home all the time. It made me anxious and depressed to stay in a closed space."



A survey conducted on some 341,000 elementary, middle and high school students shows that at least one out of four elementary schoolchildren have grown more anxious since the start of the pandemic. More than one out of eight middle and high school students feel depressed for at least seven out of 14 days. With fewer opportunities to meet with their peers, more than 30 percent of the polled students said their friendships have suffered a blow.



[Soundbite] (Middle School Student) : "I don't get to talk to my classmates much. It takes longer to make friends."



More than seven out of ten students spend more time using the Internet or smartphone these days. The number surpasses 80 percent among lower-grade elementary schoolchildren.



[Soundbite] (High School Senior) : "I would spend 13-14 hours a day using my phone. I used it a lot and didn't study much."



About 40 percent of the respondents also responded that their academic stress has become more severe.



[Soundbite] (High School Senior) : "I could have performed much better at school. It was hard to see my grades deteriorate."



Most of the polled said they received help from their family and friends. However, over 17 percent of the respondents were unable to receive any help.



[Soundbite] Kwon Yong-shil(Catholic Univ. of Korea. Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital) : "Schools need support programs to help their students recover. They should cover not only the emotional aspect, but physical activities as well."



To help students struggling with mental issues, the Ministry of Education plans to provide text-messaging counseling around-the-clock and expand counseling funding.

DEPRESSION AMONG STUDENTS AMID PANDEMIC

입력 2022-04-14 15:02:54 수정 2022-04-14 16:46:41 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As the pandemic drags on longer than expected, school-age students cannot attend school or meet with their peers. This has caused depression and anxiety as well as stress from studying in a significant number of students.



[Pkg]



With less time spent outside of their homes, school-age children are experiencing depression and anxiety.



[Soundbite] (High School Senior) : "It was stifling to be at home all the time. It made me anxious and depressed to stay in a closed space."



A survey conducted on some 341,000 elementary, middle and high school students shows that at least one out of four elementary schoolchildren have grown more anxious since the start of the pandemic. More than one out of eight middle and high school students feel depressed for at least seven out of 14 days. With fewer opportunities to meet with their peers, more than 30 percent of the polled students said their friendships have suffered a blow.



[Soundbite] (Middle School Student) : "I don't get to talk to my classmates much. It takes longer to make friends."



More than seven out of ten students spend more time using the Internet or smartphone these days. The number surpasses 80 percent among lower-grade elementary schoolchildren.



[Soundbite] (High School Senior) : "I would spend 13-14 hours a day using my phone. I used it a lot and didn't study much."



About 40 percent of the respondents also responded that their academic stress has become more severe.



[Soundbite] (High School Senior) : "I could have performed much better at school. It was hard to see my grades deteriorate."



Most of the polled said they received help from their family and friends. However, over 17 percent of the respondents were unable to receive any help.



[Soundbite] Kwon Yong-shil(Catholic Univ. of Korea. Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital) : "Schools need support programs to help their students recover. They should cover not only the emotional aspect, but physical activities as well."



To help students struggling with mental issues, the Ministry of Education plans to provide text-messaging counseling around-the-clock and expand counseling funding.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

