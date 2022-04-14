기사 본문 영역

DEVELOPMENT OF BLIGHT PREVENTION MACHINE
입력 2022.04.14 (15:02) 수정 2022.04.14 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Spraying pesticides always calls for care since it could lead to addiction or poisoning. Now there is a new blight prevention machine combining the functions of a cultivator and a chemical sprayer. It can be controlled remotely, reducing the risk of chemical addiction.

[Pkg]

A blight prevention machine sprays pesticide in an orchard. A hazy chemical mist covers the field. Such spraying is generally repeated more than ten times a given year. There is always the risk of chemical addiction or accidental poisoning. This is a vineyard full of grape vines. A small vehicle travels between the rows to spray a chemical solution on its own. This is a 600-million-won multipurpose smart chemical sprayer developed jointly by the Rural Development Administration and the Gangwon-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services. Measuring up to its name, it can be utilized for multiple purposes. A chemical container can be attached and removed freely. So it can serve as both a chemical sprayer with the container on and a crop transporter without it. The machine comes in many different sizes, so a farmer can choose a model fit for the field size and its characteristics.

[Soundbite] Jin Chang-yong(Technical Team Leader, Smart Sprayer Co.) : "Chemicals are used less and sprayed more thoroughly, increasing the blight prevention efficiency. It can also be used in small spaces."

Even the elderly or a woman can control it easily. It can be operated with a remote control like a toy car. This automated sprayer is expected to remove the risk of chemical addiction as well as ease the manpower shortage in rural communities with mostly elderly populations.

[Soundbite] Won Ho-seong(Grape Farmer) : "It used to take two or more people to spray chemicals. But with this new sprayer, I can easily do it by myself without worrying about chemical addiction."

The downside of it, however, is the cost. Small farmers may be unable to afford it since its high-tech features put a steep price tag of seven to eight million won per machine.
