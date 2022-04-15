GOV'T TO LIFT DISTANCING MEASURES News Today 입력 2022.04.15 (15:05) 수정 2022.04.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to lift all social distancing measures, including curfews and gathering limits, from next week after more than two years.



[Pkg]



On Friday, in his opening remarks at a virus response meeting, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced all limits on private gatherings and business hours will be lifted. Currently, up to ten people can gather and businesses can only operate until midnight. The 299-person cap on events and demonstrations and the 70% capacity rule for religious facilities will also be removed. The full removal of these restrictions takes effect on Monday, April 18. From April 25, the government will also allow food consumption at multi-use indoor facilities including movie theaters and religious venues. The prime minister said the bold decision to lift the rules comes in the wake of the stabilizing quarantine situation and medical response capacity.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The omicron wave has significantly declined since the 3rd week of March. There's a clear downward trend while the number of severe cases and deaths are also falling. The medical response capacity is also stabilizing with ICU bed occupancy rate dropping to the 50% range."



Mandatory mask-wearing, however, will continue for the time being. Kim said the government will review lifting the outdoor mask mandate for two weeks after monitoring the virus situation then announce their decision. Authorities also decided to downgrade the infectious disease level of COVID-19 from the current highest level of Class One to Class Two. The PM explained COVID-19 has become a disease that is manageable within the bounds of the regular medical system. Once the classification is downgraded, self-isolation will no longer be mandatory and at-home treatment will also disappear. The infectious disease level will be adjusted on April 25 through notification by the KDCA. A four-week implementation period will be designated to reduce possible confusion.

