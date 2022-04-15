NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.04.15 (15:05) 수정 2022.04.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutor General Kim O-su has visited the National Assembly for the second day to protest a bill pushed by ruling party that would strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. During his visit today, Kim said that if the prosecution committed any wrong, he should be the one to be impeached before pushing ahead with any such legislation. He said he is willing to take full responsibility as chief prosecutor and made a desperate appeal, asking lawmakers to proceed with the bill only after sufficient discussions.

In a radio interview Friday, ruling Democratic Party chairman Song Young-gil said that party adviser and former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung should run in the upcoming by-elections or provincial elections by all means to rally support and safeguard the DP and the public against the incoming Yoon administration. On which election Lee should be taking part, Song said it’s necessary to gather opinions and review all possibilities.

In a report on economic trends covering the month of April, the finance ministry said that exports and employment continue to recover but the pandemic and the war in Ukraine could restrict the recovery momentum in domestic demand while consumer price growth continues to accelerate. In fact last month, outbound shipments led by chips and petrochemicals jumped 18.2% on-year but service sector output fell 0.3% from the previous month. Inflation in March also rose 4.1% on-year due to a sharp rise in oil prices.

NEWS BRIEF

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022-04-15

