N. KOREA AHEAD OF FOUNDER'S BIRTHDAY News Today 입력 2022.04.15 (15:05) 수정 2022.04.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea is busy publicizing the accomplishments of its leader, Kim Jong-un, ahead of its founder's birthday. Kim is looking to strengthen solidarity within his regime by holding a ceremony to mark the construction of upscale residential buildings and promoting military officials.



[Pkg]



Newly built upscale apartments are lined up along the bank of the Pothong River in Pyongyang. The terrace-style apartments were developed for the general public on the former site of Kim Il-sung's residence. A ceremony was held to mark the construction ahead of the North Korean founder's 110th birthday. Kim Jong-un focused on stroking nostalgia in the North Korean public by saying a luxurious apartment complex has been built where the spirit of his grandfather lives and breathes. North Korean state media is praising Kim's achievements such as the construction of an 80-story high-rise and apartments for ten thousand households in Pyongyang, completed in just a year.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Central TV(Apr. 14)) : "Our leader personally organized and supervised the entire construction process."



The North Korean leader has also promoted military officials. Ninety-five generals from the North Korean army have received promotions. Some high-ranking officials who had been demoted in the past have been reinstated to their previous positions.



[Soundbite] Cheong Seong-chang(Sejong Institute) : "The promotions include high-ranking officials who caused trouble before as a gesture of reconciliation."



Kim's actions are believed to be aimed at strengthening solidarity among the public and the military ahead of his late grandfather's birthday. The South Korean military believes Pyongyang could hold a parade or a mass rally on Friday, and is closely monitoring the situation.

