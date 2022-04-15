기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Assorted varieties of magnolia are blooming in Chollipo Arboretum in Taean on the west coast. Visitors are delighted to see several rare magnolia varieties that have blossomed later than other parts of the country because of the arboretum’s location near the sea.
[Pkg]
The intense red hue appears to have bloomed from a volcano. Demure white blossoms resembling the lotus... and strawberry-red outer petals enveloping a cream-colored center... these are assorted varieties of magnolia growing all over the arboretum to welcome visitors.
[Soundbite] Park Gi-suk(Gimpo Resident) : "I came to see the beautiful flowers and enjoy some peace before the spring is over."
[Soundbite] Jo Min-ho(Gimpo Resident) : "I enjoyed this family outing. The flowers behind me were the prettiest."
Beginning last week with the Yulan magnolia, more than 150 magnolia trees, including the purple magnolia, are abloom at the arboretum. Chollipo Arboretum has the world’s largest collection of magnolia taxonomic groups at about 870 varieties. Given the climate conditions created by its location near the sea, flowers bloom later than in inland areas and last about ten days longer. Yellow magnolia, the slowest variety to bloom, will probably blossom next week, so visitors have more than a month to enjoy the elegant flowers.
[Soundbite] Choi Chang-ho(Chollipo Arboretum) : "Several magnolia varieties were crossbred with white or red magnolias. If you look closely, they all have different shapes, colors and features."
Visitors can enjoy other spring flowers, such as cherry blossoms and daffodils. All available at the Taean Chollipo Arboretum Magnolia Festival running until April 24th.
- MAGNOLIA VARIETIES
-
- 입력 2022-04-15 15:05:15
- 수정2022-04-15 16:45:12
