DISTANCING MEASURES LIFTED News Today 입력 2022.04.18 (15:13) 수정 2022.04.18 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Most of social distancing guidelines have been removed after more than two years. Starting today, private gathering restrictions have been lifted and businesses curfews have been scrapped. Business owners and citizens all expect to return to their pre-pandemic daily routines.



[Pkg]



Streets are filled with people even after midnight. The last day of the business hour restriction is over.



[Soundbite] Jeon Jong-cheon(Seoul Resident) : "Since I work, I used to drink hurriedly for an hour or hour and a half after leaving work at 10 p.m."



Most of the social distancing measures were removed today. Restaurants and bars can stay open all night long and there's no more cap on private gatherings. Business owners who have suffered losses for a long time have high expectations.



[Soundbite] Kang Tae-hee(Business Owner) : "I plan to open from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. once the restrictions are removed. I expect the revenue to at least double."



It was apparent that people have been looking forward to returning to pre-pandemic days. Hangang River parks were packed with people over the weekend.



[Soundbite] Shin Yeon-ha(Seoul Resident) : "Four of us got together for the first time in a year. We came out to the Hangang River since the weather is so nice and restrictions have been relaxed."



Easter Mass and celebratory services were held at churches across the country. Although it was the last day of an attendance cap, which allowed 70% of religious gatherings, many came to celebrate Easter in person.



[Soundbite] Bae Hyeon-bin(Seoul Resident) : "I enjoy coming to church after three years. I’m excited to attend the service."



However, eating in movie theaters or sports stadiums is allowed starting on April 25th and people must still wear masks both indoors and outdoors. Also, visiting convalescent facilities continues to be limited to protect high-risk groups.

