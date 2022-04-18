CONCERNS OVER NEW VARIANT News Today 입력 2022.04.18 (15:13) 수정 2022.04.18 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Most of the COVID-19 restrictions in Korea have been lifted, except for the mask rule. However, there are still tens of thousands of daily COVID-19 cases, and no one knows yet when or if a new virus variant will emerge. Those 60 and older can make appointments for the fourth vaccine dose from Monday.



[Pkg]



South Korea added 47,743 new COVID-19 cases. The Monday tally fell below 50,000 for the first time in ten weeks. Eight hundred and 50 severe cases, 43 fewer than the day before. 132 new deaths were reported.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Minister of Health and Welfare(Apr. 15)) : "We have enough health workers. Although COVID-19 cannot be eradicated completely, it's the right time to attempt a cautious return to normalcy."



Most COVID-19 restrictions in the nation have been lifted after more than two years. However, masks are still required indoors and outdoors. Along with the hope that life is returning to normal, some say it's too soon to let our guards down, as new outbreaks may occur or the decline in cases could slow down without restrictions in place. Another factor to consider: the emergence of a new variant.



[Soundbite] Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus(WHO Director General(Mar. 31))



From Monday, those 60 and older can begin making reservations for their fourth dose vaccinations. A study conducted by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases shows there are up to 2.5 times more antibodies two weeks after the fourth vaccine dose than four months after the third shot. Appointments for the fourth dose can be made online via the COVID-19 vaccination reservation system website or by calling 1339.

CONCERNS OVER NEW VARIANT

