KIM OH-SOO OFFERS TO RESIGN News Today 입력 2022.04.18 (15:13) 수정 2022.04.18 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo has offered to resign in protest against the ruling party’s push to deprive the prosecution of its investigative power. Senior prosecutors nationwide held an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss predicted repercussions, showing growing tensions inside the prosecution.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General(Apr. 15)) : "I am asking the National Assembly to first take procedures to impeach me before legislation takes effect."



Having said that he would never try to hold down his current position, Kim Oh-soo repeatedly visited the National Assembly. However, his efforts failed to pay off. DP lawmakers unanimously proposed a bill to strip the prosecution of its investigative power. The top prosecutor’s request to meet with the president was also virtually denied. This is why Kim tendered his resignation as a last resort. He said he feels responsible for the ruling party’s legislative drive as part of the prosecutorial reform, which began just a year ago. Kim said it is appropriate to operate a new criminal justice system for at least 10 years before beginning discussions on its reform. He also stressed the DP’s push requires consent from the public and rival parties. Kim said he hoped his resignation will serve as a chance for lawmakers to re-examine the issue. With the top post vacant, senior prosecutors from across the nation held an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss countermeasures. Until now, three senior prosecutors have offered to resign in protest against the DP’s plan. Representatives of junior prosecutors are scheduled to hold a meeting at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday. This week will be a watershed in determining whether or not the prosecution's move will develop into an organizational resistance. Justice Minister Park Beom-gye expressed regret after receiving Kim’s resignation.

입력 2022-04-18 15:13:53 수정 2022-04-18 16:48:24

