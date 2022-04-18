기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in has decided to return the letter of resignation tendered by Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo. A key presidential official said the president decided to return Kim’s resignation after receiving a report about it from the justice minister. Moon will hold a meeting with the top prosecutor to listen to why he offered to resign. Kim submitted the resignation on Sunday to protest the ruling party’s push to abolish the prosecution’s investigative power.
Some of People Power Party members are publicly calling on health minister nominee Chung Ho-young to resign over allegations surrounding his children’s admissions into a medical school. Kim Yong-tae, a member of the party’s supreme leadership committee, said today that Chung should himself make a decision regarding his nomination to safeguard the fairness the incoming government champions and to meet public expectations. PPP Rep. Ha Tae-keung also urged the nominee to step down voluntarily, saying that his children’s admissions are considered unfair from the viewpoint of the public, although there might be no legal issues with it.
A North Korean propaganda outlet denounced South Korea for conducting joint preliminary military drills with the U.S. and allowing a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier into the East Sea. The outlet also took issue with the South’s recent disclosure of a surface-to-air guided weapon and launch of a reconnaissance satelite as well as a plan to deploy an Iron Dome air defense system earlier than planned. It called them a move to stage a military confrontation against the people of the same blood.
President Moon Jae-in has decided to return the letter of resignation tendered by Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo. A key presidential official said the president decided to return Kim’s resignation after receiving a report about it from the justice minister. Moon will hold a meeting with the top prosecutor to listen to why he offered to resign. Kim submitted the resignation on Sunday to protest the ruling party’s push to abolish the prosecution’s investigative power.
Some of People Power Party members are publicly calling on health minister nominee Chung Ho-young to resign over allegations surrounding his children’s admissions into a medical school. Kim Yong-tae, a member of the party’s supreme leadership committee, said today that Chung should himself make a decision regarding his nomination to safeguard the fairness the incoming government champions and to meet public expectations. PPP Rep. Ha Tae-keung also urged the nominee to step down voluntarily, saying that his children’s admissions are considered unfair from the viewpoint of the public, although there might be no legal issues with it.
A North Korean propaganda outlet denounced South Korea for conducting joint preliminary military drills with the U.S. and allowing a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier into the East Sea. The outlet also took issue with the South’s recent disclosure of a surface-to-air guided weapon and launch of a reconnaissance satelite as well as a plan to deploy an Iron Dome air defense system earlier than planned. It called them a move to stage a military confrontation against the people of the same blood.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-04-18 15:13:53
- 수정2022-04-18 16:48:24
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in has decided to return the letter of resignation tendered by Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo. A key presidential official said the president decided to return Kim’s resignation after receiving a report about it from the justice minister. Moon will hold a meeting with the top prosecutor to listen to why he offered to resign. Kim submitted the resignation on Sunday to protest the ruling party’s push to abolish the prosecution’s investigative power.
Some of People Power Party members are publicly calling on health minister nominee Chung Ho-young to resign over allegations surrounding his children’s admissions into a medical school. Kim Yong-tae, a member of the party’s supreme leadership committee, said today that Chung should himself make a decision regarding his nomination to safeguard the fairness the incoming government champions and to meet public expectations. PPP Rep. Ha Tae-keung also urged the nominee to step down voluntarily, saying that his children’s admissions are considered unfair from the viewpoint of the public, although there might be no legal issues with it.
A North Korean propaganda outlet denounced South Korea for conducting joint preliminary military drills with the U.S. and allowing a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier into the East Sea. The outlet also took issue with the South’s recent disclosure of a surface-to-air guided weapon and launch of a reconnaissance satelite as well as a plan to deploy an Iron Dome air defense system earlier than planned. It called them a move to stage a military confrontation against the people of the same blood.
President Moon Jae-in has decided to return the letter of resignation tendered by Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo. A key presidential official said the president decided to return Kim’s resignation after receiving a report about it from the justice minister. Moon will hold a meeting with the top prosecutor to listen to why he offered to resign. Kim submitted the resignation on Sunday to protest the ruling party’s push to abolish the prosecution’s investigative power.
Some of People Power Party members are publicly calling on health minister nominee Chung Ho-young to resign over allegations surrounding his children’s admissions into a medical school. Kim Yong-tae, a member of the party’s supreme leadership committee, said today that Chung should himself make a decision regarding his nomination to safeguard the fairness the incoming government champions and to meet public expectations. PPP Rep. Ha Tae-keung also urged the nominee to step down voluntarily, saying that his children’s admissions are considered unfair from the viewpoint of the public, although there might be no legal issues with it.
A North Korean propaganda outlet denounced South Korea for conducting joint preliminary military drills with the U.S. and allowing a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier into the East Sea. The outlet also took issue with the South’s recent disclosure of a surface-to-air guided weapon and launch of a reconnaissance satelite as well as a plan to deploy an Iron Dome air defense system earlier than planned. It called them a move to stage a military confrontation against the people of the same blood.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-