MOON HOLD TALKS WITH TOP PROSECUTOR News Today 입력 2022.04.19 (15:15) 수정 2022.04.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has turned down a Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo's resignation. Kim offered to resign in protest of the ruling party's push to strip the prosecution of its investigative power. During talks with Kim, Moon said reforming the prosecution is an issue that belongs to the people, but also stressed the importance of the legislation process.



[Pkg]



President Moon and the top prosecutor held talks for 70 minutes on Monday. During the meeting, Kim Oh-soo pointed out the problems with the ruling party-led bill and proposed alternative solutions, according to the presidential office. Moon said the public do have faith in the prosecution's investigative ability but it's true they also have doubts about fairness in probes. Moon said history shows the prosecution's investigations have not always been fair and he urged the organization to pursue self-reform. The remarks are believed to be stressing the need for prosecutorial reform. But Moon added that reform should be for the people, not for the prosecution or police, and the parliament's legislation should also be the same. That particular remark is seen as urging the Democratic Party to take stock of its legislative push. When the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was established in March last year, Moon at the time also called for an orderly reform of the prosecution. He said the separation of the prosecution's investigative and indictment rights is the way forward. After turning down Kim's offer to resign, Moon also expressed his trust, saying that Kim is not responsible for the current situation. Moon's action and words are viewed as a request for the prosecution and the National Assembly to further engage in dialogue.

입력 2022-04-19 15:15:49 수정 2022-04-19 16:45:58 News Today

