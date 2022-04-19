RIVAL PARTIES ON DP'S BILL News Today 입력 2022.04.19 (15:15) 수정 2022.04.19 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A sub-panel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee is reviewing for the second day a bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. The DP seeks to pass the bill in a plenary session on April 28 and promulgate the bill on May 3 before President Moon Jae-in term ends. However the main opposition People Power Party intends to block the move by all means saying the bill's passage, calling it a 'bad law,' will adversely affect the Korean people.

RIVAL PARTIES ON DP'S BILL

입력 2022-04-19 15:15:50 수정 2022-04-19 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A sub-panel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee is reviewing for the second day a bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. The DP seeks to pass the bill in a plenary session on April 28 and promulgate the bill on May 3 before President Moon Jae-in term ends. However the main opposition People Power Party intends to block the move by all means saying the bill's passage, calling it a 'bad law,' will adversely affect the Korean people.