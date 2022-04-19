기사 본문 영역

RIVAL PARTIES ON DP'S BILL
입력 2022.04.19 (15:15) 수정 2022.04.19 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A sub-panel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee is reviewing for the second day a bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. The DP seeks to pass the bill in a plenary session on April 28 and promulgate the bill on May 3 before President Moon Jae-in term ends. However the main opposition People Power Party intends to block the move by all means saying the bill's passage, calling it a 'bad law,' will adversely affect the Korean people.
