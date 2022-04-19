기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A sub-panel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee is reviewing for the second day a bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. The DP seeks to pass the bill in a plenary session on April 28 and promulgate the bill on May 3 before President Moon Jae-in term ends. However the main opposition People Power Party intends to block the move by all means saying the bill's passage, calling it a 'bad law,' will adversely affect the Korean people.
A sub-panel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee is reviewing for the second day a bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. The DP seeks to pass the bill in a plenary session on April 28 and promulgate the bill on May 3 before President Moon Jae-in term ends. However the main opposition People Power Party intends to block the move by all means saying the bill's passage, calling it a 'bad law,' will adversely affect the Korean people.
- RIVAL PARTIES ON DP'S BILL
-
- 입력 2022-04-19 15:15:50
- 수정2022-04-19 16:45:11
[Anchor Lead]
A sub-panel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee is reviewing for the second day a bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. The DP seeks to pass the bill in a plenary session on April 28 and promulgate the bill on May 3 before President Moon Jae-in term ends. However the main opposition People Power Party intends to block the move by all means saying the bill's passage, calling it a 'bad law,' will adversely affect the Korean people.
A sub-panel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee is reviewing for the second day a bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. The DP seeks to pass the bill in a plenary session on April 28 and promulgate the bill on May 3 before President Moon Jae-in term ends. However the main opposition People Power Party intends to block the move by all means saying the bill's passage, calling it a 'bad law,' will adversely affect the Korean people.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-