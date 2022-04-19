BUSTLING STREETS AMID EASED RULES News Today 입력 2022.04.19 (15:15) 수정 2022.04.19 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With most social distancing rules lifted from Monday, nightlife hotspots across Seoul were bustling with people after a long COVID-era hiatus. As many people stayed out late, it was a tall order to get a taxi.



[Pkg]



Past midnight The Nogari alley in Uljiro, Seoul, was packed with customers. With the business curfew lifted, the famous bar district is bustling with people who are staying out late to enjoy a night out.



[Soundbite] Kim Na-kyung(Seoul Resident) : "It’s been quite a long time since I last stayed out at night. It was before the pandemic."



This couple came up to Seoul from Incheon after work to enjoy the eased restrictions.



[Soundbite] Yoo Jeong-min(Incheon Resident) : "The restrictions were dropped and I came out with my girlfriend to have fun late into the night."



People meet friends more freely with no time limit and no cap on private gatherings.



[Soundbite] Seok Jin-woo(Seoul Resident) : "I often could not make appointments. It’s good that the rules were lifted from April 18 and I can meet up with my friends."



Business owners also look pleased. However, it's too soon to let their guards down due to the prolonged business slump amid the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-hyun(Bar Owner) : "I am really excited. Customers can come and enjoy freely. But I am not relieved entirely. The government could re-impose the business curfew if infections increase again."



On the street, people are struggling to get a taxi. As more people stayed out late, it was quite difficult to catch a cab. On the first day most social distancing rules were removed, streets across Seoul were buzzing with people enjoying nightlife for the first time in more than two years.

BUSTLING STREETS AMID EASED RULES

입력 2022-04-19 15:15:50 수정 2022-04-19 16:45:58 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With most social distancing rules lifted from Monday, nightlife hotspots across Seoul were bustling with people after a long COVID-era hiatus. As many people stayed out late, it was a tall order to get a taxi.



[Pkg]



Past midnight The Nogari alley in Uljiro, Seoul, was packed with customers. With the business curfew lifted, the famous bar district is bustling with people who are staying out late to enjoy a night out.



[Soundbite] Kim Na-kyung(Seoul Resident) : "It’s been quite a long time since I last stayed out at night. It was before the pandemic."



This couple came up to Seoul from Incheon after work to enjoy the eased restrictions.



[Soundbite] Yoo Jeong-min(Incheon Resident) : "The restrictions were dropped and I came out with my girlfriend to have fun late into the night."



People meet friends more freely with no time limit and no cap on private gatherings.



[Soundbite] Seok Jin-woo(Seoul Resident) : "I often could not make appointments. It’s good that the rules were lifted from April 18 and I can meet up with my friends."



Business owners also look pleased. However, it's too soon to let their guards down due to the prolonged business slump amid the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-hyun(Bar Owner) : "I am really excited. Customers can come and enjoy freely. But I am not relieved entirely. The government could re-impose the business curfew if infections increase again."



On the street, people are struggling to get a taxi. As more people stayed out late, it was quite difficult to catch a cab. On the first day most social distancing rules were removed, streets across Seoul were buzzing with people enjoying nightlife for the first time in more than two years.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

