TRAVELERS HEAD TO AIRPORT News Today 입력 2022.04.19 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



Now that most of the COVID restrictions have been lifted, Incheon International Airport is crowded with travelers again. Airlines are busy preparing to welcome passengers ahead of expanding international flights next month. Supermarkets are also excited ahead of resuming food-tasting events for their customers.



[Pkg]



A high-pressure water truck sprays water on an airplane. Workers wash every inch of the aircraft using long mops and detergent. A lift and 13 tons of water were required to wash this passenger plane measuring 76 meters in length and 19 meters in height. The cleanup was organized ahead of flight expansion slated for next month. Blocking water from permeating the inside of the plane is essential. Dust that has piled up inside the engine is also removed thoroughly. This helps cut down CO2 emissions by 190 tons annually.



[Soundbite] Chung Dong-soo(Korean Air) : "We are removing the pandemic dust and preparing to provide impeccable services to passengers, who must be excited to be able to travel overseas again and cut carbon dioxide emissions as well."



Passengers stand in a long line in the departure section.



[Soundbite] Cho Yi-seul(Traveler bound for Canada) : "It's less troublesome as long as you make sure to wear a mask. This would have been impossible if things were the way they used to be in the past."



The average daily number of passengers at Incheon International Airport fell to 8,000 during the pandemic. But recently it has bounced back to nearly 24,000.



[Soundbite] Lee Kyung-mi(Airport Restaurant Manager) : "We had more staff than customers before April because of quarantine rules. But now we are seeing notably more customers, almost twice as many."



Retailers are also excited to see their businesses pick up again. The cosmetic sections at department stores are seeing more customers willing to try their products.



[Soundbite] Shim Kyung-hee(Seoul Resident) : "I buy more cosmetic products now. I'm thinking which color to use when masks are no longer required."



Food-tasting is to be allowed again at some supermarket chains from next Monday, and movie-goers can enjoy their popcorn in theaters like in the good old pre-pandemic days.

입력 2022-04-19 15:15:50

