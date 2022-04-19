NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.04.19 (15:15) 수정 2022.04.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in today marked the 62nd anniversary of the April 19 Revolution of 1960. In a social media post, he said that democracy grows with the public's interest, and explained that as democracy continues to expand beyond politics and into economy and daily life, it will protect us from oppression, discrimination and unjust power. He said the uprising led to subsequent protests in 1979 and the 1980s which served to advance the country's democracy. Moon visited the April 19th National Cemetery in the morning to pay respects to the victims and laid flowers.

Voice of America reports that North Korea has demolished the Ananti golf resort, a South Korean facility at Mount Geumgang, in a span of eight days. Citing satellite images taken by Planet Labs on Sunday, VOA said the roofs and outer walls of the resort's main building and several other auxiliary buildings have all been dismantled with only the concrete foundation remaining. It also said that demolition of the 7-story Haegumgang Hotel has also progressed considerably with just the first to third floors now standing.

