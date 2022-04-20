기사 본문 영역

JR. PROSECUTORS ON CONTROVERSIAL BILL
입력 2022.04.20 (15:21)
[Anchor Lead]

Junior prosecutors from across the country concluded at yesterday’s meeting of junior prosecutors that ran until early this morning that the bill to strip the prosecution of investigative authority will be relegated to a crime negligence law that only pardons criminals and torments victims further. The junior prosecutors said the bill is likely to go against the Constitution as it takes away the prosecution’s rights to investigate and request a warrant.
