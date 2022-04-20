기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Junior prosecutors from across the country concluded at yesterday’s meeting of junior prosecutors that ran until early this morning that the bill to strip the prosecution of investigative authority will be relegated to a crime negligence law that only pardons criminals and torments victims further. The junior prosecutors said the bill is likely to go against the Constitution as it takes away the prosecution’s rights to investigate and request a warrant.
Junior prosecutors from across the country concluded at yesterday’s meeting of junior prosecutors that ran until early this morning that the bill to strip the prosecution of investigative authority will be relegated to a crime negligence law that only pardons criminals and torments victims further. The junior prosecutors said the bill is likely to go against the Constitution as it takes away the prosecution’s rights to investigate and request a warrant.
- JR. PROSECUTORS ON CONTROVERSIAL BILL
-
- 입력 2022-04-20 15:21:13
- 수정2022-04-20 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
Junior prosecutors from across the country concluded at yesterday’s meeting of junior prosecutors that ran until early this morning that the bill to strip the prosecution of investigative authority will be relegated to a crime negligence law that only pardons criminals and torments victims further. The junior prosecutors said the bill is likely to go against the Constitution as it takes away the prosecution’s rights to investigate and request a warrant.
Junior prosecutors from across the country concluded at yesterday’s meeting of junior prosecutors that ran until early this morning that the bill to strip the prosecution of investigative authority will be relegated to a crime negligence law that only pardons criminals and torments victims further. The junior prosecutors said the bill is likely to go against the Constitution as it takes away the prosecution’s rights to investigate and request a warrant.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-