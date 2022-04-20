DETECTION OF NEW OMICRON VARIANTS News Today 입력 2022.04.20 (15:21) 수정 2022.04.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 cases are declining but vigilance needs to be maintained. This is because new omicron variants are being detected. People are urged to continue to abide by basic hygiene rules.



[Pkg]



The newly confirmed variants are again a recombinant of the omicron strain, just like the XL. Subvariants XE and XM are a recombinant of omicron variant and stealth omicron. XE is believed to be 10% more transmissible than stealth omicron. But authorities don’t expect the subvariants to be widely different from the original omicron strain. The WHO also recognizes them under the wider omicron category. This means they are similar to the existing omicron in terms of transmissibility and severity. However due to insufficient data, close monitoring is required.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "There’s not much data on transmissibility and severity yet, so analysis and monitoring efforts will continue."



Authorities remain on alert with the continued detection of new variants. People are advised to keep following sanitation guidelines such as washing hands at least 8 times a day and getting tested and resting when they fall sick.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "When variants continue to accumulate, an even stronger virus can emerge, spreading the outbreak. Therefore early detection and prevention is important."



People 60 and older are also strongly encouraged to get their fourth vaccine shot as effects of the third jab are waning as time passes. The government is also reviewing increasing access to COVID-19 pills.

DETECTION OF NEW OMICRON VARIANTS

입력 2022-04-20 15:21:13 수정 2022-04-20 16:45:36 News Today

