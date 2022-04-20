기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA TO HOLD LARGE MILITARY PARADE
입력 2022.04.20 (15:21) 수정 2022.04.20 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Satellite images detected signs that North Korea is nearly ready to hold a large military parade. Radio Free Asia funded by the U.S. government reported that the photographs of the Mirim Air Base in Pyongyang taken on April 17th and posted on Earth imaging company Planet Labs showed an estimated 12,000 troops gathered there. RFA also reported that a large crowd was spotted at Kim Il-sung Square on the same day and big tents were erected between April 17th and 18th.
