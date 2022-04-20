PUBLISHING RIGHTS FOR CHUNG'S BOOK

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Publishing rights for Chung Bora’s “Cursed Bunny,” one of the six finalists for this year’s International Booker Prize, was sold to India. Greenbook Agency in charge of the book’s copyright deals announced that Honford Star, the publisher for the English version of “Cursed Bunny,” had made an offer on April 19th to publish the English translations to the Indian subcontinent region, which includes India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. So far, “Cursed Bunny” has been sold to 17 countries.
