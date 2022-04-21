NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.04.21 (15:20) 수정 2022.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Senior prosecutors across the nation have expressed opposition to th Democratic Party’s unilateral push to deprive the prosecution o its investigative power. At the same time, they apologized over the doubted fairness and neutrality of investigations conducted by prosecutors. Following a meeting on Wednesday, the senior prosecutors issued a statement saying that the abolishment of the prosecution’s investigative power will damage the people’s basic rights. They stressing that there are serious inherent and procedural problem’s with the ruling party’s bill.

Democratic Party Floor Leader Park Hong-keun has asked National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to convene a parliamentary plenary session tomorrow to pass the bill to strip the prosecution of its investigative power. In a party policy coordination meeting, he also stressed his determination to have the bill passed during the parliamentary session in April. The floor leader called for an end to political attempts to block the bill and denounced the main opposition People Power Party for obstructing the legislative process.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-04-21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



