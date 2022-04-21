PRESIDENT ELECT CONDUCTS REGIONAL TOURS News Today 입력 2022.04.21 (15:20) 수정 2022.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is now on a two-day trip to Jeolla-do and Gyeongsang-do provinces. On Wednesday, he visited Jeolla Province for the first time since the March election and promised to ease all possible regulations to create a business friendly environment. The current official residence of foreign minister has emerged as a strong candidate for the new presidential residence.



[Pkg]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol began a two-day visit to Jeollanam-do, Gyeongsangnam-do and Busan on Thursday. During the trip, he will visit industrial sites and meet local residents to collect opinions on regional pending issues. On a visit to Jeonju in Jeollabuk-do Province on Wednesday, the president-elect said his government will ease all possible regulations, as its top priority is to improve the livelihoods of the people and make their lives better off overall.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "We will give people and businesses, whether they are domestic or foreign, opportunities to earn money as much as they want. And the government will receive taxes."



While promising to promote the development of the reclaimed Saemangeum area, Yoon said he will work to establish an eco system of investment banks in Jeonju, which houses the National Pension Service. He then traveled to Gwangju and promised to support the southwestern city to become an AI hub.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "I will support Gwangju to become the Silicon Valley of Korea, which will lead the next 100 years."



This tour is seen as a move to attract local voters ahead of the June local elections, which are now some 40 days away. However, Yoon’s team made it clear that the visits are for highlighting his determination to keep good on his campaign promises. The official residence of foreign minister is now under close review as a promising candidate for the new presidential residence.



[Soundbite] Choi Ji-hyun(Transition Committee Deputy Spokesperson) : "Many problems have been found with the previous candidate, the official residence of the Army chief of staff. So we began reviewing the official residence of Foreign minister as an alternative. We are also considering other options."



As the foreign minister is now using the residence, Yoon will likely commute to and from his current house in Seocho-dong for the time being even after inauguration.

