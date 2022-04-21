YOON-BIDEN SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE News Today 입력 2022.04.21 (15:20) 수정 2022.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Following President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration, the first South Korea-U.S. summit will likely take place on May 21. An official at the presidential transition team said the two countries are arranging U.S. President Joe Biden’s three-day visit to South Korea late next month. In detail, Biden will likely arrive in Seoul on May 20 and hold a summit with Yoon the following day. After leaving South Korea on May 22, the U.S. president will meet with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterpart in a QUAD leaders’ summit, which is slated for May 24 in Japan.

YOON-BIDEN SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE

입력 2022-04-21 15:20:56 수정 2022-04-21 16:45:08 News Today

