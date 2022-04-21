기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Following President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration, the first South Korea-U.S. summit will likely take place on May 21. An official at the presidential transition team said the two countries are arranging U.S. President Joe Biden’s three-day visit to South Korea late next month. In detail, Biden will likely arrive in Seoul on May 20 and hold a summit with Yoon the following day. After leaving South Korea on May 22, the U.S. president will meet with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterpart in a QUAD leaders’ summit, which is slated for May 24 in Japan.
Following President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration, the first South Korea-U.S. summit will likely take place on May 21. An official at the presidential transition team said the two countries are arranging U.S. President Joe Biden’s three-day visit to South Korea late next month. In detail, Biden will likely arrive in Seoul on May 20 and hold a summit with Yoon the following day. After leaving South Korea on May 22, the U.S. president will meet with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterpart in a QUAD leaders’ summit, which is slated for May 24 in Japan.
- YOON-BIDEN SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE
-
- 입력 2022-04-21 15:20:56
- 수정2022-04-21 16:45:08
[Anchor Lead]
Following President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration, the first South Korea-U.S. summit will likely take place on May 21. An official at the presidential transition team said the two countries are arranging U.S. President Joe Biden’s three-day visit to South Korea late next month. In detail, Biden will likely arrive in Seoul on May 20 and hold a summit with Yoon the following day. After leaving South Korea on May 22, the U.S. president will meet with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterpart in a QUAD leaders’ summit, which is slated for May 24 in Japan.
Following President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration, the first South Korea-U.S. summit will likely take place on May 21. An official at the presidential transition team said the two countries are arranging U.S. President Joe Biden’s three-day visit to South Korea late next month. In detail, Biden will likely arrive in Seoul on May 20 and hold a summit with Yoon the following day. After leaving South Korea on May 22, the U.S. president will meet with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterpart in a QUAD leaders’ summit, which is slated for May 24 in Japan.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-