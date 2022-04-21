OPINIONS ON COMPULSORY MASK RULES News Today 입력 2022.04.21 (15:20) 수정 2022.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 90,867 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The number of daily cases continues to decline. Some say the mask mandate should be revised to return to pre-pandemic life. The government plans to make a decision on the outdoor mask requirement early next month.



[Pkg]



People are seated closely, eating and chatting without masks in this indoor space.

With restrictions on private gatherings removed more than 10 people can hold gatherings. At approximately the same time, people strolling outside wear masks. Because of the mask mandate, masks are taken off indoors, but must be worn outdoors.



[Soundbite] Shin Seung-min(Seoul Resident) : "I find it strange that people are allowed to have meals and drink coffee without their masks on, but people are required to mask up outdoors."



Many experts agree with that.



[Soundbite] Choi Jae-wook(Korea Univ. College of Medicine) : "There is no reason to wear a mask when taking a walk, riding a bike or hiking in the mountains."



A health official says lifting the mask mandate outdoors at this point is scientifically okay. However, authorities want to wait and see how the situation unfolds. The presidential transition committee is against lifting the mask mandate, believing it to be the last line of defense.



[Soundbite] Shin Yong-hyeon(Presidential Transition Committee Spokesperson) : "We urge the government not to lift the mask mandate too soon. It's the one thing that the public has been following well."



Meanwhile, more COVID-19 outbreaks are expected to hit the nation later this year. At an event organized by the KDCA, experts said a new wave of the virus could occur between November and early next year, with total deaths topping 2,700. The government plans to make a decision on outdoor mask requirements early next month based on the COVID-19 response indices this week and next, as well as the opinion of the presidential transition committee.

