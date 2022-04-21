IN-PERSON CLASSES TO RESUME News Today 입력 2022.04.21 (15:20) 수정 2022.04.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Student life will be different next month as social distancing measures have been lifted. Students will come to school and will be allowed to participate in overnight events such as school trips and interactive programs again.



[Pkg]



Students sanitize their hands and check their temperatures in front of the classroom. They still have to sit at their desks separated by a plastic divider, but the classroom is almost full. As the number of confirmed Covid cases decline, the percentage of students returning to school for in-person classes grew from 82% in early March to over 93% as of April 11th. All schools from kindergarten to high school will begin in-person instruction next month and end remote classes. Overnight trips like school field trips will become possible again and interactive programs for the entire class or grade will resume as well.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeon-seo(6th Grader, Taerang Elementary School, Seoul) : "I want to go on a school trip with my friends."



[Soundbite] Choi Si-woo(6th Grader, Taerang Elementary School, Seoul) : "The first thing I want to take off my mask and have fun with my friends on an interactive program."



COVID-19 self-tests, previously recommended once a week, will now be left up to each educational office to decide on. It is projected that self-testing for schools will virtually end. Once disease control authorities change the isolation rule for confirmed cases from mandatory to recommended, the Ministry of Education plans to allow students infected with COVID-19 to take tests starting with the upcoming finals.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hae(Minister of Education) : "The ministry plans to provide schools with the guidelines and criteria for common academic matters like attendance."



In-person classes are strongly recommended at colleges too. Beginning next month, college students can go on class trips if they report the event to the school headquarters and college festivals can take place openly. School life seems to be returning to normal after more than two years, but some point out that a set of clear guidelines is needed.



[Soundbite] Jo Seong-cheol(Spokesman, Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations) : "Although the risk of infection has grown, authorities are still relying on the teachers to deal with disease control responsibility."



The Ministry of Education emphasized that minimum disease control measures such as temperature checks or plastic dividers in the cafeteria will remain in place and disease control rules will be toughened in case of another surge.

IN-PERSON CLASSES TO RESUME

입력 2022-04-21 15:20:57 수정 2022-04-21 16:45:32 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Student life will be different next month as social distancing measures have been lifted. Students will come to school and will be allowed to participate in overnight events such as school trips and interactive programs again.



[Pkg]



Students sanitize their hands and check their temperatures in front of the classroom. They still have to sit at their desks separated by a plastic divider, but the classroom is almost full. As the number of confirmed Covid cases decline, the percentage of students returning to school for in-person classes grew from 82% in early March to over 93% as of April 11th. All schools from kindergarten to high school will begin in-person instruction next month and end remote classes. Overnight trips like school field trips will become possible again and interactive programs for the entire class or grade will resume as well.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeon-seo(6th Grader, Taerang Elementary School, Seoul) : "I want to go on a school trip with my friends."



[Soundbite] Choi Si-woo(6th Grader, Taerang Elementary School, Seoul) : "The first thing I want to take off my mask and have fun with my friends on an interactive program."



COVID-19 self-tests, previously recommended once a week, will now be left up to each educational office to decide on. It is projected that self-testing for schools will virtually end. Once disease control authorities change the isolation rule for confirmed cases from mandatory to recommended, the Ministry of Education plans to allow students infected with COVID-19 to take tests starting with the upcoming finals.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hae(Minister of Education) : "The ministry plans to provide schools with the guidelines and criteria for common academic matters like attendance."



In-person classes are strongly recommended at colleges too. Beginning next month, college students can go on class trips if they report the event to the school headquarters and college festivals can take place openly. School life seems to be returning to normal after more than two years, but some point out that a set of clear guidelines is needed.



[Soundbite] Jo Seong-cheol(Spokesman, Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations) : "Although the risk of infection has grown, authorities are still relying on the teachers to deal with disease control responsibility."



The Ministry of Education emphasized that minimum disease control measures such as temperature checks or plastic dividers in the cafeteria will remain in place and disease control rules will be toughened in case of another surge.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

