PALACE MOONLIGHT TOURS RESUME News Today 입력 2022.04.21 (15:20) 수정 2022.04.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Moonlight tours provided at Changdeokgung Palace enjoy enormous popularity every year. This-year moonlight tours begin on April 21. They offer a rare opportunity to enjoy some serenity and the beauty of an ancient royal palace away from the hustle and bustle of the Korean capital.



[Pkg]



As the sun sets and dusk falls, lights go on at an ancient royal palace in the heart of Seoul. Injeongjeon is the main hall of Changdeokgung Palace, where important rituals were held. Its magnificence shines even more in darkness. The ornaments inside the mansion appear more distinct. The dimly lit Nakseonjae Hall looks more mysterious at night. The sorrowful sounds of the daegeum in Sangnyangjeong Pavilion remind visitors of Princess Deokhye, the last princess of the Korean empire who resided in Nakseonjae.



[Soundbite] (Student from the U.S.)



A stroll in the Huwon Secret Garden with a traditional lantern leads visitors to the moonlit Buyongji Pond. The scenery is breathtaking. With traditional performances held every step of the way, the moonlight tours make visitors feel as if they were thrown five centuries back in time. The tours were launched 13 years ago. This year visitors can get a glimpse of Huijeongdang Hall, which is open to the public for the first time. It features a western-style guest room decorated with chandeliers. Here, visitors can take a look at how the last royal family of the Joseon dynasty lived.



[Soundbite] (Student from Taiwan) : "I'm excited to be here because I can see how ancient kings lived. It's romantic."



Up until last year, moonlight tours were either canceled or downsized due to the pandemic. But this year, with COVID restrictions having been lifted, visitors can enjoy the charm of the ancient palace to their hearts' content.

PALACE MOONLIGHT TOURS RESUME

입력 2022-04-21 15:20:57 수정 2022-04-21 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Moonlight tours provided at Changdeokgung Palace enjoy enormous popularity every year. This-year moonlight tours begin on April 21. They offer a rare opportunity to enjoy some serenity and the beauty of an ancient royal palace away from the hustle and bustle of the Korean capital.



[Pkg]



As the sun sets and dusk falls, lights go on at an ancient royal palace in the heart of Seoul. Injeongjeon is the main hall of Changdeokgung Palace, where important rituals were held. Its magnificence shines even more in darkness. The ornaments inside the mansion appear more distinct. The dimly lit Nakseonjae Hall looks more mysterious at night. The sorrowful sounds of the daegeum in Sangnyangjeong Pavilion remind visitors of Princess Deokhye, the last princess of the Korean empire who resided in Nakseonjae.



[Soundbite] (Student from the U.S.)



A stroll in the Huwon Secret Garden with a traditional lantern leads visitors to the moonlit Buyongji Pond. The scenery is breathtaking. With traditional performances held every step of the way, the moonlight tours make visitors feel as if they were thrown five centuries back in time. The tours were launched 13 years ago. This year visitors can get a glimpse of Huijeongdang Hall, which is open to the public for the first time. It features a western-style guest room decorated with chandeliers. Here, visitors can take a look at how the last royal family of the Joseon dynasty lived.



[Soundbite] (Student from Taiwan) : "I'm excited to be here because I can see how ancient kings lived. It's romantic."



Up until last year, moonlight tours were either canceled or downsized due to the pandemic. But this year, with COVID restrictions having been lifted, visitors can enjoy the charm of the ancient palace to their hearts' content.