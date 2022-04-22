INTER-KOREAN LEADERS EXCHANGE LETTERS News Today 입력 2022.04.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.04.22 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged letters. Moon urged dialogue over confrontation while Kim said inter-Korean relations can improve if the effort is made.



[Pkg]



In a letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Moon Jae-in said he will remember cross-border ties of the past five years with strong emotions and regrets. He expressed regret that progress in dialogue did not reach what he had hoped for but stressed the need to overcome confrontation through dialogue. Moon said the task of pursuing talks is now up to the incoming government, adding that he hopes Kim will commit to peace on the Peninsula and inter-Korean cooperation. The North Korean leader responded to Moon’s letter, saying that though progress didn’t reach what they hoped for, the two sides produced historic agreements and declarations, calling them indelible achievements. Kim said that though much is left to be desired, his belief remains unchanged that if Seoul and Pyongyang pour sincerity based on efforts made so far, cross-border ties can move forward. Kim also highly assessed Moon’s agony and passion displayed through the end of his term saying his respect for Moon will continue even after his term is up. Seoul’s presidential office said through the exchange of letters, the two leaders looked back on the past 5 years and conveyed greetings to the South and North Korean people.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-mee(Spokesperson for Presidential office) : "The letter exchange, the last between the two leaders, is based on deep trust and will likely serve as a foundation for future ties."



The regime’s Korean Central News Agency on Friday morning also revealed the letter exchange saying the two leaders shared the view that inter-Korean relations would improve and develop if mutual efforts are made.

INTER-KOREAN LEADERS EXCHANGE LETTERS

입력 2022-04-22 15:13:12 수정 2022-04-22 16:46:10 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged letters. Moon urged dialogue over confrontation while Kim said inter-Korean relations can improve if the effort is made.



[Pkg]



In a letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Moon Jae-in said he will remember cross-border ties of the past five years with strong emotions and regrets. He expressed regret that progress in dialogue did not reach what he had hoped for but stressed the need to overcome confrontation through dialogue. Moon said the task of pursuing talks is now up to the incoming government, adding that he hopes Kim will commit to peace on the Peninsula and inter-Korean cooperation. The North Korean leader responded to Moon’s letter, saying that though progress didn’t reach what they hoped for, the two sides produced historic agreements and declarations, calling them indelible achievements. Kim said that though much is left to be desired, his belief remains unchanged that if Seoul and Pyongyang pour sincerity based on efforts made so far, cross-border ties can move forward. Kim also highly assessed Moon’s agony and passion displayed through the end of his term saying his respect for Moon will continue even after his term is up. Seoul’s presidential office said through the exchange of letters, the two leaders looked back on the past 5 years and conveyed greetings to the South and North Korean people.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-mee(Spokesperson for Presidential office) : "The letter exchange, the last between the two leaders, is based on deep trust and will likely serve as a foundation for future ties."



The regime’s Korean Central News Agency on Friday morning also revealed the letter exchange saying the two leaders shared the view that inter-Korean relations would improve and develop if mutual efforts are made.