S.KOREA'S SUCCESSFUL SLBM TEST News Today 입력 2022.04.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.04.22 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Submarine-launched ballistic missiles are among key strategic weapons. The South Korean military test-launched an SLBM last September, and successfully tested two more SLBMs in succession in April 2022. The military says the strategization of SLBMs will go as planned.



[Pkg]



A ballistic missile blasts off from nderwater and soars toward its target with precision.

This footage shows the test of a ubmarine-launched ballistic missile conducted by the South Korean military last September. Korea became the seventh country in the world to succeed in the launch of an SLBM from underwater. Recently it has also conducted a series of additional test-launches with success. On April 18, two SLBMs were launched from the 3000-ton submarine "Dosan Ahn Changho" in the West Sea in 20-second intervals. The missiles hit its target 400 km away. The successful test-launches conducted

seven months since the first test have paved the way for the stable strategizing of SLBMs.The defense ministry says the tests were intended to verify actual combat capabilities, and the plans to strategize the missiles will likely go as planned. The SLBMs will be deployed within this year. Fired from submarines, SLBMs are hard to trace and are known as "game changers" because of their ability to turn the tide in actual warfare. They could also act as a deterrent to North Korea's ballistic missile development and nuclear tests. The North began the development of SLBMs early on, but its efforts to develop submarines from which the missiles can be launched from lag behind that of South Korea's.

