PARK'S MEDIATION PROPOSAL ACCEPTED
입력 2022.04.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.04.22 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Amid rival parties clashing over the stripping the prosecution’s investigative powers, both parties reached a conclusion to accept National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug's proposal of an eight-point mediation plan today. Park made the proposal, which he came up with after gathering opinions of lawmakers, former Assembly speakers, government officials and experts, to floor leaders of each side. Floor leaders said although some corrections need to be made, they decided to further make improvements to the plan, and ulti ately decided to accept it. Park's mediation plan includes separating the prosecution's right to directly investigate and the prosecution's right, and placing a grace period of maximum one and a half years to directly investigate. It also recognizes their right to supplement investigations and secondary investigations.
