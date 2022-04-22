SURVEY ON PUBLIC HEALTH AMID PANDEMIC News Today 입력 2022.04.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.04.22 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 81,058 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 9,809 fewer than the day before. A survey shows the pandemic has taken a toll on public health. The number of patients treated for obesity and malnutrition has soared.



[Pkg]



This hospital specializes in treating obesity and diabetes. Lately, it has seen a surge in the occurrence of fatty liver and high sugar levels due to decreased physical activity and poor nutrition caused by the pandemic.



[Soundbite] (Office worker) : "Working from home and spending much time at home, I ordered a lot of delivery food."



Hospital statistics also point to deteriorated public health. An analysis conducted by the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service shows that some 335,000 people sought medical help for malnutrition last year, more than double the number reported in 2017. The number of malnutrition patients has been growing by 22 percent annually on average, but it surged more than 30 percent between 2020, the start of the pandemic, and last year. Over 70 percent of malnutrition patients received medical treatment due to vitamin D deficiency. The condition is usually caused by lack of sun exposure.



[Soundbite] Ahn Mi-ra(Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service) : "The increase in the number of people suffering from vitamin D deficiency is a result of less time spent outdoors due to social distancing and changes in eating habits."



The number of obesity patients recorded 30,170 in 2021, more than double the number recorded in 2017. The increase is particularly noteworthy among children and adolescents. The number of obese teens has surged 3.6 times while the number of obese children younger than age 10 has tripled.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-jin(Yangji Hospital Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery Center) : "The number of obese children has spiked as they don't get to go to school, spend less time outdoors and order all kinds of food deliveries."



Experts warn obesity and malnutrition can make COVID-19 symptoms worse in those infected with the virus.

SURVEY ON PUBLIC HEALTH AMID PANDEMIC

입력 2022-04-22 15:13:13 수정 2022-04-22 16:46:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 81,058 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 9,809 fewer than the day before. A survey shows the pandemic has taken a toll on public health. The number of patients treated for obesity and malnutrition has soared.



[Pkg]



This hospital specializes in treating obesity and diabetes. Lately, it has seen a surge in the occurrence of fatty liver and high sugar levels due to decreased physical activity and poor nutrition caused by the pandemic.



[Soundbite] (Office worker) : "Working from home and spending much time at home, I ordered a lot of delivery food."



Hospital statistics also point to deteriorated public health. An analysis conducted by the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service shows that some 335,000 people sought medical help for malnutrition last year, more than double the number reported in 2017. The number of malnutrition patients has been growing by 22 percent annually on average, but it surged more than 30 percent between 2020, the start of the pandemic, and last year. Over 70 percent of malnutrition patients received medical treatment due to vitamin D deficiency. The condition is usually caused by lack of sun exposure.



[Soundbite] Ahn Mi-ra(Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service) : "The increase in the number of people suffering from vitamin D deficiency is a result of less time spent outdoors due to social distancing and changes in eating habits."



The number of obesity patients recorded 30,170 in 2021, more than double the number recorded in 2017. The increase is particularly noteworthy among children and adolescents. The number of obese teens has surged 3.6 times while the number of obese children younger than age 10 has tripled.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-jin(Yangji Hospital Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery Center) : "The number of obese children has spiked as they don't get to go to school, spend less time outdoors and order all kinds of food deliveries."



Experts warn obesity and malnutrition can make COVID-19 symptoms worse in those infected with the virus.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

