[Anchor Lead]



The presidential transition committee announced plans to establish a cutting edge hospital specializing in infectious diseases to prepare against a resurgence of COVID-19. At today's briefing, the committee’s vice spokesperson Hong Kyung-hee said the transition team has discussed the swift construction of a world class state-level infectious disease hospital equipped with over 150 negative pressure beds. Hong said the team believes such a facility armed with professional talent and infrastructure for clinical vaccine trials is necessary for the country to respond to a global pandemic.

Marking Earth Day today, environmental groups at home and abroad sent an open letter to Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong urging him to step up efforts on climate change. The group Solution For Our Climate(SFOC) said that in the letter they called on Samsung Group to fulfill its responsibility also on the climate crisis that befits its corporate reputation. They especially asked the tech giant to set up a plan to dispose its coal-related assets and achieve a carbon neutral asset portfolio by the year 2050. Samsung is also urged to join the RE100 global initiative.

입력 2022-04-22

