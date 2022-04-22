DISABLED GROUPS RESUME SUBWAY PROTEST News Today 입력 2022.04.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.04.22 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Disabled advocacy groups have resumed their rush-hour subway protests demanding a guarantee of their mobility rights. The protests caused long delays in subway operation and enormous inconvenience for commuters.



[Pkg]



Disabled advocacy groups have resumed their rush-hour subway protests demanding a guarantee of their mobility rights. The protests caused long delays in subway operation and enormous inconvenience for commuters. People with disabilities board subway trains in wheelchairs. Some block the doors from closing. The protests were staged at City Hall and Gyeongbokgung stations on Thursday morning by a disabled advocacy group to demand mobility rights for the handicapped.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-seok(Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination) : "There's an equality gap between the rights of the general public and those of the handicapped."



The protests were suspended last month in anticipation of the presidential transition committee's response to the group's demands, but were resumed on Thursday. The committee outlined its policies for the handicapped on April 19, such as expansion of taxis for the disabled and low-floor buses. However, no funding was guaranteed for their implementation. Because of Thursday's protests, the operation of subway line number 3 was delayed for over an hour, while line number 2 was halted for 35 minutes. Commuters had to transfer to buses and other means of transportation. Some unleashed their outrage on the protesters.



[Soundbite] (Subway Passenger(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "What other country in the world has as good facilities for the disabled as Korea? They are uttering nonsense."



[Soundbite] (Subway Passenger(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Do you know how much money I wasted on taxis so far because of you?"



[Soundbite] Kim Cha-jun(Subway Passenger) : "It was a little inconvenient to commute, but it wasn't as bad as it is for the disabled. I understand their anger."



Commuters will likely experience more inconvenience for the time being, as the disabled advocacy group plans to continue subway protests because of the clash in opinions over the rights of the socially vulnerable.

DISABLED GROUPS RESUME SUBWAY PROTEST

입력 2022-04-22 15:13:14 수정 2022-04-22 16:46:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Disabled advocacy groups have resumed their rush-hour subway protests demanding a guarantee of their mobility rights. The protests caused long delays in subway operation and enormous inconvenience for commuters.



[Pkg]



Disabled advocacy groups have resumed their rush-hour subway protests demanding a guarantee of their mobility rights. The protests caused long delays in subway operation and enormous inconvenience for commuters. People with disabilities board subway trains in wheelchairs. Some block the doors from closing. The protests were staged at City Hall and Gyeongbokgung stations on Thursday morning by a disabled advocacy group to demand mobility rights for the handicapped.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-seok(Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination) : "There's an equality gap between the rights of the general public and those of the handicapped."



The protests were suspended last month in anticipation of the presidential transition committee's response to the group's demands, but were resumed on Thursday. The committee outlined its policies for the handicapped on April 19, such as expansion of taxis for the disabled and low-floor buses. However, no funding was guaranteed for their implementation. Because of Thursday's protests, the operation of subway line number 3 was delayed for over an hour, while line number 2 was halted for 35 minutes. Commuters had to transfer to buses and other means of transportation. Some unleashed their outrage on the protesters.



[Soundbite] (Subway Passenger(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "What other country in the world has as good facilities for the disabled as Korea? They are uttering nonsense."



[Soundbite] (Subway Passenger(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Do you know how much money I wasted on taxis so far because of you?"



[Soundbite] Kim Cha-jun(Subway Passenger) : "It was a little inconvenient to commute, but it wasn't as bad as it is for the disabled. I understand their anger."



Commuters will likely experience more inconvenience for the time being, as the disabled advocacy group plans to continue subway protests because of the clash in opinions over the rights of the socially vulnerable.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

