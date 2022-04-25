PPP RECONSIDERS BILL AGREEMENT News Today 입력 2022.04.25 (16:15) 수정 2022.04.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party is demanding a review on the compromised bill the rival parties agreed on regarding the prosecution’s investigative power. The main opposition is calling for a cautious approach to the abolishment of prosecutors’ authority to investigate cases involving public officials and election crimes. However, the ruling party is mounting pressure, threatening to pass the bill as soon as the PPP scraps the agreement.



[Pkg]



In a meeting of its supreme leadership council, the PPP decided it is necessary to hold new discussions on the rival parties’ compromise regarding reforming the prosecution’s investigative power. PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok noted public concerns over stripping the prosecution of even its authority to probe election offenses and crimes involving public officials.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "If Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon disagrees with the legislature over the bill, the law will face considerable obstacles from the moment it comes into effect."



PPP Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong who had reached the agreement with the Democratic Party also urged the ruling party to renegotiate. He said the compromise is being criticized as a deal for politicians to avoid investigations ahead of the June local government elections. Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the presidential transition committee, also called for another discussion.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Chair, Presidential Transition Committee) : "Can they swear that excluding politicians from the targets of prosecutorial investigations is only for public interest, not their own?"



The DP, however, has vowed to immediately pass the bill if the main opposition discards the agreement.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-joong(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "I am warning the PPP. The DP will never tolerate the PPP’s any attempt to scrap the agreement."



The Justice Party says it will support the parliamentary approval of the bill and vote to block the PPP’s plan to stage a filibuster against the passage.

PPP RECONSIDERS BILL AGREEMENT

입력 2022-04-25 16:15:45 수정 2022-04-25 16:45:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party is demanding a review on the compromised bill the rival parties agreed on regarding the prosecution’s investigative power. The main opposition is calling for a cautious approach to the abolishment of prosecutors’ authority to investigate cases involving public officials and election crimes. However, the ruling party is mounting pressure, threatening to pass the bill as soon as the PPP scraps the agreement.



[Pkg]



In a meeting of its supreme leadership council, the PPP decided it is necessary to hold new discussions on the rival parties’ compromise regarding reforming the prosecution’s investigative power. PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok noted public concerns over stripping the prosecution of even its authority to probe election offenses and crimes involving public officials.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "If Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon disagrees with the legislature over the bill, the law will face considerable obstacles from the moment it comes into effect."



PPP Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong who had reached the agreement with the Democratic Party also urged the ruling party to renegotiate. He said the compromise is being criticized as a deal for politicians to avoid investigations ahead of the June local government elections. Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the presidential transition committee, also called for another discussion.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Chair, Presidential Transition Committee) : "Can they swear that excluding politicians from the targets of prosecutorial investigations is only for public interest, not their own?"



The DP, however, has vowed to immediately pass the bill if the main opposition discards the agreement.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-joong(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "I am warning the PPP. The DP will never tolerate the PPP’s any attempt to scrap the agreement."



The Justice Party says it will support the parliamentary approval of the bill and vote to block the PPP’s plan to stage a filibuster against the passage.