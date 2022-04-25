기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding disputes over the deprival of the prosecution’s investigative power, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has asked the political sector to deliberate and seek ways to defend the values of the Constitution and protect the people. His spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin quoted Yoon as saying so in response to a question about his stance on the issue.
Regarding disputes over the deprival of the prosecution’s investigative power, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has asked the political sector to deliberate and seek ways to defend the values of the Constitution and protect the people. His spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin quoted Yoon as saying so in response to a question about his stance on the issue.
- YOON SPEAKS UP ON CONTROVERSIAL BILL
-
- 입력 2022-04-25 16:15:46
- 수정2022-04-25 16:45:12
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding disputes over the deprival of the prosecution’s investigative power, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has asked the political sector to deliberate and seek ways to defend the values of the Constitution and protect the people. His spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin quoted Yoon as saying so in response to a question about his stance on the issue.
Regarding disputes over the deprival of the prosecution’s investigative power, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has asked the political sector to deliberate and seek ways to defend the values of the Constitution and protect the people. His spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin quoted Yoon as saying so in response to a question about his stance on the issue.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-