YOON SPEAKS UP ON CONTROVERSIAL BILL News Today 입력 2022.04.25

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding disputes over the deprival of the prosecution’s investigative power, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has asked the political sector to deliberate and seek ways to defend the values of the Constitution and protect the people. His spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin quoted Yoon as saying so in response to a question about his stance on the issue.

