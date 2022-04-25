기사 본문 영역

YOON SPEAKS UP ON CONTROVERSIAL BILL
입력 2022.04.25 (16:15) 수정 2022.04.25 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Regarding disputes over the deprival of the prosecution’s investigative power, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has asked the political sector to deliberate and seek ways to defend the values of the Constitution and protect the people. His spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin quoted Yoon as saying so in response to a question about his stance on the issue.
