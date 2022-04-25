YOON'S POLICY DELEGATION IN JAPAN News Today 입력 2022.04.25 (16:15) 수정 2022.04.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s policy delegation arrived in Japan on Sunday for a five-day visit. The dispatch underlines the incoming administration’s determination to improve relations with Tokyo. Attention is drawn to whether the team will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



[Pkg]



“Establishing a foundation for new bilateral relations.” This is the goal stressed by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s policy delegation sent to Japan. A letter from Yoon which the delegation will deliver is expected to convey the president-elect’s commitment to improving Seoul-Tokyo ties.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(Chief Delegate) : "The letter likely contains Yoon’s resolve, expectations on new relations with Japan as well as his hope for Tokyo’s positive response."



The delegation will meet key Japanese officials from the Cabinet as well as political and business sectors through Thursday and present a vision for future relations.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(Chief Delegate) : "Sincere, in depth talks will be held on mutual concerns with the aim of establishing cooperative relations toward joint interests."



If a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida takes place, a possible summit and whether he can attend Yoon’s inauguration ceremony are likely to be discussed. Key bilateral concerns include long standing historical issues such as wartime forced labor, for which Japanese assets are currently being liquidated to compensate the victims. Tokyo has consistently demanded that Seoul provide solutions to resolve the matters, so achieving progress won’t be easy.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(Chief Delegate) : "Our team does not carry negotiation rights on pending concerns but will work toward enhancing, normalizing relations."



The policy delegation expects their visit to be the first meaningful step in advancing future-oriented relations with Japan.

