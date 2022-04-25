DISPUTE OVER HAN'S CONFIRMATION HEARING News Today 입력 2022.04.25 (16:15) 수정 2022.04.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo was held with the Democratic Party and Justice Party boycotting it. DP Rep. Kang Byung-won walked out of the hearing after expressing deep regrets over the People Power Party’s push to hold the hearing unilaterally despite his party’s request to re-schedule it. On Sunday, eight DP and Justice Party members of the special parliamentary confirmation hearing committee demanded the postponement of the confirmation hearing, saying the nominee had refused to present requested materials.

