기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DISPUTE OVER HAN'S CONFIRMATION HEARING
입력 2022.04.25 (16:15) 수정 2022.04.25 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo was held with the Democratic Party and Justice Party boycotting it. DP Rep. Kang Byung-won walked out of the hearing after expressing deep regrets over the People Power Party’s push to hold the hearing unilaterally despite his party’s request to re-schedule it. On Sunday, eight DP and Justice Party members of the special parliamentary confirmation hearing committee demanded the postponement of the confirmation hearing, saying the nominee had refused to present requested materials.
  • DISPUTE OVER HAN'S CONFIRMATION HEARING
    • 입력 2022-04-25 16:15:46
    • 수정2022-04-25 16:45:13
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo was held with the Democratic Party and Justice Party boycotting it. DP Rep. Kang Byung-won walked out of the hearing after expressing deep regrets over the People Power Party’s push to hold the hearing unilaterally despite his party’s request to re-schedule it. On Sunday, eight DP and Justice Party members of the special parliamentary confirmation hearing committee demanded the postponement of the confirmation hearing, saying the nominee had refused to present requested materials.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!