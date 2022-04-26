MOON ON PROSECUTION LEGISLATION News Today 입력 2022.04.26 (15:03) 수정 2022.04.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has voiced support for a compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation, which rival parties agreed to. But negative views are growing among experts and the opposition party. Moon urged a bipartisan agreement on the bill’s passage. He said he understands the prosecution's protest, but said the reform measures will help the organization focus on what they do better. Moon also criticized Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon who said he will block the legislation aimed at eventually scrapping the prosecution's investigative powers. Moon called the remark dangerous and inappropriate.



[Pkg]



In his final press conference held some ten days before leaving office... President Moon Jae-in positively assessed an arbitration on stripping the prosecution’s investigative authority that was brokered by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "A bipartisan passage would be the best. I believe the Speaker-brokered deal agreed to by rival parties was a good move."



It appears the president sided with the Democratic Party as the People Power Party said it would reconsider the bill after agreeing to accept it earlier. But Moon also urged for a bipartisan passage, seen as not supporting a unilateral push made by the ruling party. The president said he understands the prosecution’s protest as the reform weakens its powers. But he noted the right to investigate two areas, corruption and the economy still remains, adding they are the prosecution's strong suits. In the interview with local cable channel JTBC, Moon also underscored the need for reform saying prosecutors have been known to wield immense power, with the indictment rate of internal cases recording less than 0.1%. Moon also criticized Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon’s remarks that he would block the legislation, calling such rhetoric dangerous and inappropriate. Moon kept quiet on Prosecutor-General Kim Oh-soo who has reoffered his resignation. As for a possible pardon of imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak, Moon said pardons must be granted only in the sense of supplementing judicial justice.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "Pardons must comply with public support or consensus."



Moon also apologized for the scandal surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, saying the issue reemerged during the recent presidential election. Considering the current presidential office will be open to the public as he steps down, Moon said he will leave Cheong Wa Dae on May 9, his last day in office.

