기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PM’S REMARKS ON SUPPORT FOR THE DISABLED
입력 2022.04.26 (15:03) 수정 2022.04.26 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today he is sorry about how measures for people with disabilities are viewed as insufficient and the government is aware there’s a long way to go. His remark relates to rush-hour subway protests staged by an advocacy group for disabled people. The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination calls for better mobility rights and the allocation of related budget.
  • PM’S REMARKS ON SUPPORT FOR THE DISABLED
    • 입력 2022-04-26 15:03:08
    • 수정2022-04-26 16:45:15
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today he is sorry about how measures for people with disabilities are viewed as insufficient and the government is aware there’s a long way to go. His remark relates to rush-hour subway protests staged by an advocacy group for disabled people. The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination calls for better mobility rights and the allocation of related budget.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!