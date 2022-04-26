PM’S REMARKS ON SUPPORT FOR THE DISABLED News Today 입력 2022.04.26 (15:03) 수정 2022.04.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today he is sorry about how measures for people with disabilities are viewed as insufficient and the government is aware there’s a long way to go. His remark relates to rush-hour subway protests staged by an advocacy group for disabled people. The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination calls for better mobility rights and the allocation of related budget.

