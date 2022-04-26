기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today he is sorry about how measures for people with disabilities are viewed as insufficient and the government is aware there’s a long way to go. His remark relates to rush-hour subway protests staged by an advocacy group for disabled people. The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination calls for better mobility rights and the allocation of related budget.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today he is sorry about how measures for people with disabilities are viewed as insufficient and the government is aware there’s a long way to go. His remark relates to rush-hour subway protests staged by an advocacy group for disabled people. The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination calls for better mobility rights and the allocation of related budget.
- PM’S REMARKS ON SUPPORT FOR THE DISABLED
-
- 입력 2022-04-26 15:03:08
- 수정2022-04-26 16:45:15
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today he is sorry about how measures for people with disabilities are viewed as insufficient and the government is aware there’s a long way to go. His remark relates to rush-hour subway protests staged by an advocacy group for disabled people. The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination calls for better mobility rights and the allocation of related budget.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today he is sorry about how measures for people with disabilities are viewed as insufficient and the government is aware there’s a long way to go. His remark relates to rush-hour subway protests staged by an advocacy group for disabled people. The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination calls for better mobility rights and the allocation of related budget.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-