DISCUSSIONS ON OUTDOOR MASK MANDATE News Today 입력 2022.04.26 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



The nation added 80,361 new COVID-19 cases as of the midnight on Tuesday. But the government believes that the daily caseload is continuing to fall stably. Following its decision to lower the infectious disease level of COVID-19 to Class 2, the government is also discussing lifting the outdoor mask mandate. However, the presidential transition team and other experts are calling for a cautious approach.



[Pkg]



A man in his 80s is waiting in line with a Moderna sticker attached on his hand The administration of fourth shots began on Monday for those who are aged 60 or older and had booked vaccinations in advance. 17 percent of this age group has made reservations for the fourth dose.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-ki(84-year-old Seoul Resident) : "I have to receive the vaccine, since it is to prevent an infection amid the worldwide pandemic."



Meanwhile, the infectious disease level of COVID-19 was lowered to Class 2. The downgrade came in more than two years after it was designated as a Class-1 infectious disease. Other Class-2 infectious diseases include the measles and chickenpox. Different self-isolation rules are applied for each ailment. The government will operate a four-week transition period to give medical workers time to prepare and adjust. It will also keep in place the seven-day isolation requirement on COVID-19 patients. Authorities also began discussing whether or not to lift the obligation to wear masks outdoors. Health authorities say that it is hardly necessary to maintain the outdoor mask mandate, since, from a scientific viewpoint, the probability of transmission is significantly lower outdoors. But they added a comprehensive review is needed, considering the overall social message and other effects on the public. The government might ease most pandemic-related regulations from late-May at the earliest. The indoor mask mandate will be the only rule to be kept in place. But there are worries that the move is premature. The presidential transition team also says it is necessary to adjust the pace of the eased restrictions.



[Soundbite] Hong Kyung-hee(Deputy Spokesperson for Pres. Transition Committee) : "It was announced that the transition period will be four weeks. But it can be longer if preparations are found to be insufficient and the infectious disease level is adjusted during the period."



The government believes that the daily infection caseload is continuing to drop stably, despite the lifting of social distancing rules. However, it seems that the government will unlikely make a quick decision regarding the mask mandate, which is expected to come late this week.

