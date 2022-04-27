U.S. ON N. KOREA’S NUCLEAR POWER News Today 입력 2022.04.27 (15:07) 수정 2022.04.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster his country’s nuclear power during a military parade marking a key anniversary. The United States reiterated the North poses a threat to international peace but that it will remain focused on denuclearization.



[Pkg]



Following the North Korean leader’s vow to step up nuclear power, the US State Department said the regime poses a threat to international peace and security and the global nonproliferation regime.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(State Dept. Spokesperson)



The department said the US has an obligation to address the recent provocations from the North, including ICBM launches, and to enforce UN Security Council resolutions. But it said Washington harbors no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and that it remains open to diplomacy and dialogue.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(State Dept. Spokesperson)



Regarding the sincerity of Kim who recently exchanged letters with the South Korean president, the department said it is not in the position to assess his sincerity, but noted Washington supports anything that can ease inter-Korean tensions and facilitate dialogue. The department emphasized the overall aim of achieving progress towards the shared goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. The US Defense Department also issued a similar stance that it remains focused on denuclearization. The Pentagon reiterated it will assess the threat the regime poses and adopt an approach that works in close coordination with allies and partners to address it.

