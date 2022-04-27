S. KOREA’S DEVELOPMENT IN LOCAL VACCINE News Today 입력 2022.04.27 (15:07) 수정 2022.04.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 76,787 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Wednesday, nearly 34,500 fewer than a week before, continuing the decline. The weekly risk level was also lowered from high to medium nationwide. The decreasing trend continues steadily, but health authorities are concerned about the possibility of another surge caused by a new variant in the coming fall. Nevertheless, Korea appears to have more weapons to deal with a resurgence and new variants as the first Korean-made vaccine is poised to hit the market.



[Pkg]



The release of Korea’s first locally developed COVID-19 vaccine is imminent. SK Bioscience says its GBP510 demonstrated a higher immunity against COVID-19 than AstraZeneca’s shot in Phase 3 trials. The company plans to obtain safety test results this week before applying for approval from the drug safety ministry.



[Soundbite] Kim Hun(CTO, SK Bioscience) : "We expect to follow the rapid procedure at the Drug safety Ministry and once approved, plan to release the contracted portions of the vaccine later this year."



The nation’s cumulative COVID-19 caseload stands at over 17 million as of Wednesday, implying that a large number of Koreans have acquired natural immunity. 86.8% have received the second dose and 64.5% have gotten boosters. This may reduce demand for vaccines for the time being. However, the virus is expected to eventually become an endemic, so securing vaccine sovereignty is still meaningful. Korea would have an easier time obtaining enough vaccines when periodical vaccination becomes necessary to protect high-risk groups. The nation could also get ready for the emergence of a new variant. It is possible to develop vaccines for variants by applying variant antigens on the already developed platform.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "They can quickly make a vaccine against the new variant using the already developed vaccine and Korea can become self-sufficient."



The presidential transition team has announced a new guideline for wearing masks outdoors. It also unveiled a 100-day road map that includes measures for COVID-19 aftereffects as well as a vaccine development support plan.

