입력 2022.04.28 (15:17) 수정 2022.04.28 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with US President Joe Biden on May 21, 11 days after his inauguration. Yoon’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said the president-elect has welcomed the U.S. leader’s scheduled visit to Korea from May 20th to the 22nd. Bae said Yoon and Biden are expected to hold in-depth talks on a wide range of issues, including the alliance, cooperation on North Korea policy as well as economic security and regional and global issues.
Daily COVID-19 cases remain below 100,000 for the 8th day. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said Thursday that 57-thousand-464 infections were reported the previous day including 21 from overseas. The number of critically ill patients is up by 6, climbing to 552 while 122 new deaths were confirmed. The fatality rate stands at 0.13 percent.
