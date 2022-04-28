RESPONSE MEASURES UNDER NEW GOV'T News Today 입력 2022.04.28 (15:17) 수정 2022.04.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Presidential Transition Committee unveiled the incoming government’s COVID-19 response measures. General medical institutions will assume most of the treatment responsibility and no distancing measures like the ones in the past will be implemented. Also, it was suggested that whether to make outdoor mask-wearing optional will be decided at the end of next month.



[Pkg]



The Presidential Transition Committee announced that the essence of the new government’s disease control measures is returning to normal everyday life based on scientific facts. The Committee also asked the current administration to defer its decision to do away with outdoor masks until late May. Until then, the Committee plans to monitor the changes in new cases and the situations in other countries where masks have become optional.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Chair, Presidential Transition Committee) : "It may be possible if the number of new cases fall to the levels in other countries where outdoor masks have become optional."



There is also a set of response plans in case of another surge in the fall. During the first 50 days of the new administration, more than 1,400 hospital beds will be made available and individuals 60 or older will be administered with fourth vaccine doses. High-risk groups will be prescribed oral drugs on the day they test positive and fast-tracked to COVID-19 exclusive hospitals. Clinics will be allowed to prescribe oral COVID-19 treatments, which will be administered even to individuals 12 or older with underlying conditions. The Committee says there will be no more across-the-board distancing measures and business restrictions with these response plans in place.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Chair, Presidential Transition Committee) : "No gathering bans will be imposed on select business sectors like before."



It will become easier for individuals to prove abnormal reactions to vaccine shots and a damage compensation support center will be established to oversee subsidies for medical costs and death benefits.

