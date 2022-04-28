TESTS ON DOMESTIC VACCINES News Today 입력 2022.04.28 (15:17) 수정 2022.04.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The National Institute of Health is set to find out whether domestically produced vaccines would be effective against future variants of COVID-19 that may follow after omicron. In order to prepare for the post-omicron era, the institute said it has launched a study where the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which can suppress infections, will be measured in an effort to determine vaccine efficacy.



TESTS ON DOMESTIC VACCINES

입력 2022-04-28 15:17:13 수정 2022-04-28 16:45:21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The National Institute of Health is set to find out whether domestically produced vaccines would be effective against future variants of COVID-19 that may follow after omicron. In order to prepare for the post-omicron era, the institute said it has launched a study where the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which can suppress infections, will be measured in an effort to determine vaccine efficacy.





■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

