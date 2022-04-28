기사 본문 영역

TESTS ON DOMESTIC VACCINES
입력 2022.04.28 (15:17) 수정 2022.04.28 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The National Institute of Health is set to find out whether domestically produced vaccines would be effective against future variants of COVID-19 that may follow after omicron. In order to prepare for the post-omicron era, the institute said it has launched a study where the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which can suppress infections, will be measured in an effort to determine vaccine efficacy.
