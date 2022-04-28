기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The National Institute of Health is set to find out whether domestically produced vaccines would be effective against future variants of COVID-19 that may follow after omicron. In order to prepare for the post-omicron era, the institute said it has launched a study where the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which can suppress infections, will be measured in an effort to determine vaccine efficacy.
The National Institute of Health is set to find out whether domestically produced vaccines would be effective against future variants of COVID-19 that may follow after omicron. In order to prepare for the post-omicron era, the institute said it has launched a study where the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which can suppress infections, will be measured in an effort to determine vaccine efficacy.
- TESTS ON DOMESTIC VACCINES
-
- 입력 2022-04-28 15:17:13
- 수정2022-04-28 16:45:21
[Anchor Lead]
The National Institute of Health is set to find out whether domestically produced vaccines would be effective against future variants of COVID-19 that may follow after omicron. In order to prepare for the post-omicron era, the institute said it has launched a study where the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which can suppress infections, will be measured in an effort to determine vaccine efficacy.
The National Institute of Health is set to find out whether domestically produced vaccines would be effective against future variants of COVID-19 that may follow after omicron. In order to prepare for the post-omicron era, the institute said it has launched a study where the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which can suppress infections, will be measured in an effort to determine vaccine efficacy.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-