BEHIND SCENES OF N. KOREA'S MASS PARADE News Today 입력 2022.04.28 (15:17) 수정 2022.04.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea’s military parade held Monday night is producing many behind-the-scene stories. Today’s video shows unusually vivid scenes filmed and edited with the latest equipment and filming techniques. Such images apparently aim at maximizing the military parade’s effect.



[Pkg]



4,500 meters above Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. Paratroopers wearing colorful jumpsuits demonstrate various acrobatic moves in the air.



[Soundbite] (N. Korea Central TV) : "One paratrooper with rocket lights dove spectacularly through an eight-men circle at a speed of 75 m/s."



Fighter jets fly low over the city while fireworks go off on the Daedonggang River.



[Soundbite] (N. Korea Central TV) : "Seven fighter jets have created fan-shaped vapor trails above the square."



Different filming and editing techniques were used in this video. The military parade was shown from various angles by using action cams attached to vehicles leading the parade, remote-controlled cameras and drones. In the scenes showing each unit and parade preparations, they used rapid scene changes, slo-mo effects and other film editing techniques. The video also contained rare footage of Kim Jong-un’s car traveling from the Workers’ Party headquarters to Kim Il-sung Square surrounded by motorcycle guards. The focus of this parade video was on extolling Kim Jong-un.



[Soundbite] (N. Korea Central TV) : "If it weren’t for our dear leader, who would have freed us from layers of crushing chains?"



[Soundbite] Prof. Lim Eul-chul(Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.) : "Assorted ICT technologies were used to dramatically show the modernized, cutting-edge military units and weapons. They knew they could double the emotional response by showing a more human side of their leader."



The North Korean propaganda outlet boasted that the world’s greatest military parade demonstrated that the era of the U.S. underestimating North Korea’s military power is over.

