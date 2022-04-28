EXHIBITION OF LEE KUN-HEE'S DONATIONS News Today 입력 2022.04.28 (15:17) 수정 2022.04.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Some 23000 pieces of art collected by late Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee were donated to the government last year. Some of them were disclosed to the public for the first time. An exhibition that has opened in Seoul puts on display more diverse masterpieces from Lee's collection, including "Water Lilies" by Claude Monet.



[Pkg]



The boundary between the water and its water lilies are blurred. Obsessed with light, Claude Monet overcame his vision loss to create this timeless masterpiece. This is the only of some 250 pieces of Monet's "Water Lilies" series to be put on display in Korea. The moon and a jar depicted with heavy texture. Abstract artist Kim Whan-ki portrayed unique Korean emotions through this 18th century porcelain white moon jar. This painting shows a family enjoying time together, a moment so soothing it puts them seemingly at the center of the universe. And this piece portrays the joy of reuniting with loved ones. A girl takes care of her younger sibling while her mother is at work. The idea of strong family ties has inspired art through generations. One of the stories about neighbors written by philosopher Jeong Yak-yong in exile is also about a son worrying about his father. Some 350 art pieces donated by late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee have been put on public display. They include not only the works of renowned artists in contemporary art, but also many priceless cultural relics including ancient Buddhist statues and incense burners.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-ho(National Museum of Korea) : "What makes late Lee Kun-hee's art collection special is that it encompasses diverse genres and eras. The focus of this exhibition is to highlight that aspect as much as possible."



This exhibition brings together late Lee Kun-hee's art collections from seven galleries nationwide.

